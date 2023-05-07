Poland condemns execution of Swedish-Iranian citizen

Poland strongly condemns the execution by Iran of Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dual national, accused of leading a separatist movement and taking part in bomb attacks, wrote the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman on Sunday.

Chaab, a dissident activist, had been accused of leading of an Arab separatist movement that conducted bombings and other attacks in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province and of participating in an attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people and wounded 60 others in 2018.

Iran also alleged without providing evidence that he had ties to Swedish, Israelis and U.S. intelligence services.

Lukasz Jasina wrote on Twitter that Poland strongly condemned the execution. “We express our condolences to his family and express our solidarity with Sweden,” he added.

Chaab’s trial began in 2022 and despite protests from Sweden, he was not allowed to choose a lawyer, and Stockholm diplomats were not allowed to meet him, alarmed the Center for Human Rights in Iran.