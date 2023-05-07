Ruling party leads support poll but fails to gain parliamentary majority

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) would win an election with 32 percent of the vote but would fail to win a parliamentary majority, a recent United Surveys poll has revealed.

Second would be the main opposition party Civic Coalition (KO) with 23.8 percent, according to the survey for Wirtualna Polska published on Sunday.

The percentage of PiS supporters fell by 1.1 percentage point from the previous poll while the proportion of KO voters decreased by 1.3 percentage point.

The Polish Coalition (Poland 2050, Polish People’s Party) could count on 14.7 percent of the vote, the far-right Confederation on 11.2 percent, and The Left on 8.4 percent.

According to United Surveys, PiS would win 179 Sejm (lower house of parliament) seats, KO – 128, the Polish Coalition – 71, the Confederation – 49, and The Left – 32. The Polish Sejm has 460 MPs.

Nearly ten percent of the respondents were undecided.

The estimated turnout for an election stood at 56.8 percent.

United Surveys ran the computer-assisted poll on April 27-30 on a random sample of 1,000 Poles.