Poland is among world leaders in IT services market shows report

In recent years, big tech companies such as Microsoft and Google have announced billion dollar investments in the Polish IT industry.

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/PAP/Abaca

Poland is one of the three most competitive markets for the IT industry in Central and Eastern Europe, reveals an Emerging Europe report.

According to the report, Poland placed third, behind Estonia and Lithuania, as one of the most competitive markets in Central and Eastern Europe and was among the top four countries in 11 out of 45 categories taken into account.

Poland also took top honours in the education and preparation of employees classification.

Today, over half a million people work in the IT sector in Poland and the value of its exports totals almost EUR 10 billion which is 1.7 percent of the country’s GDP.

Poland is also the second most attractive market in the world for the outsourcing of IT services according to a GBS World ranking.

In recent years, big tech companies such as Microsoft and Google have announced billion dollar investments in the Polish IT industry.

The report also stated that the role of the IT sector in the economies of Central and Eastern Europe was steadily increasing. It indicated that Poland’s noteworthy results in the IT and education sectors reflected its position as a leader in the region.

It was also noted that a thriving startup ecosystem as well as the growing availability of venture capital funding and government support programmes had made Poland a leading location for startups.