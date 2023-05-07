President invites King Charles III to visit Poland

President Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, paid a visit to London on Saturday to attend a ceremony during which King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was also crowned.

Neil Hall/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has invited King Charles III to pay a visit to Poland, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau has said.

“The president has written a congratulatory message to King Charles III and has invited him to pay a visit to Poland,” Przydacz told reporters on Saturday, noting that the king had visited Poland several times as the Prince of Wales.

“We hope that this visit will take place even though we are aware of the fact that the king will first visit member states of the Commonwealth of Nations,” Marcin Przydacz said.

Later in the day, Duda wrote on Twitter that, on behalf of the Polish people, he and his wife had offered congratulations and best wishes to the royal couple.

While in London, President Duda met with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, British PM Rishi Sunak, the presidents of Lithuania, Finland, Portugal and Italy, and with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, the President’s Office reported.