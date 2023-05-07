A bittersweet event: former Royal Family butler on Charles III’s coronation

On Saturday, King Charles III was officially crowned in the first ceremony of its kind in over 70 years. At 74, he is the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head. We were joined by Paul Burrell, a former Royal Family butler, who had served it for 21 years, to discuss the ceremony, as well as to get his insight into the Family.



Our guest shared his very high emotional attachment to Princess Diana, Charles III’s first wife, who tragically died in 1997, calling her his “big sister” and explaining how lonely she felt being in a constant spotlight, which ultimately left a mark on her psyche.

He said that to him, the Saturday ceremony had a “bittersweet” taste as everybody present there, including Queen Camilla, felt a lack of Diana’s presence there.

'I can't forget how Charles treated Diana'

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, nearly moved to tears as he declares he won't pledge allegiance to Charles.

“Camilla got there by default because if Diana had still lived, she [Camilla] would never have been crowned Queen,” he said.

