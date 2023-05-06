Sudan: Turkish embassy relocated after attack on ambassador

Turkey will move its embassy in Khartoum to Port Sudan following gunfire on the Turkish ambassador’s car, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Saturday.

A car of Turkey’s ambassador in Sudan came under fire from unidentified assailants, though no one was injured, a Turkish diplomatic source said early on Saturday.

“With recommendation from the transitional government and Sudan’s army, we decided to move our embassy temporarily to Port Sudan for security reasons,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters in the southern city of Antalya.

According to the Turkish FM, the attack happened after Ambassador İsmail Çobanoğlu had spoken to the Sudanese army and rapid support forces, and was on his way back to the embassy.

Çavuşoğlu confirmed there were no casualties.