Polish President congratulates King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla on behalf of the Polish nation, on Saturday. “We extended our congratulations and best wishes to Their Majesties,” the president stated.

The Polish head of state participated in the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, together with First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, on Saturday.

“It was with great pleasure that Agatha and I participated in the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. On behalf of the Polish Nation and myself, we offered Their Majesties congratulations and best wishes,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

Z wielką przyjemnością wzięliśmy wspólnie z Agatą udział w koronacji Króla Karola III i Królowej Kamili. W imieniu Narodu Polskiego i swoim złożyliśmy Ich Królewskim Mościom gratulacje oraz najlepsze życzenia. pic.twitter.com/jNGCXjGQlR

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) May 6, 2023

The coronation of King Charles III took place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday; his wife Camilla was also crowned during the ceremony.

Brits celebrate as Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey

see more

Charles III became king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 14 other countries last September, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

The Polish presidential couple arrived in London on Friday. At the invitation of King Charles III, they attended a reception at Buckingham Palace held ahead of the coronation ceremony.

Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda also visited the Polish Hearth Club in London.