Pro-Kremlin writer injured in car bombing

A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing on Saturday. Ukrainian-Tatar resistance movement Atesh took responsibility for the attack on Prilepin, according to the Ukrainian media.



Daughter of Kremlin’s prominent ideologue dies in car bomb attack

see more

The organization said it had been trying to attack Prilepin since the beginning of the year. Earlier, supporters of the movement reported that they had sent over 5,000 messages to agents and the Russian military with the task of killing Prilepin, writes Ukrinform.

TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying the writer was wounded but conscious after the explosion.

The Atesh resistance movement operates in the occupied Crimea and the Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine.

Reports on the first successful attacks organized by Atesz appeared in early February. As it was reported at the time, the partisans blew up a car in which two officers of the Rosgvardiya were traveling.

Prilepin is a novelist who is known as an outspoken supporter of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, where Moscow’s invasion is in its 15th month.

Two leading pro-war Russian propagandists have been killed in bombings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue, died in a car bombing near Moscow in August, while military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe last month.