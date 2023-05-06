Fully marinaded stork lands in Polish rehabilitation center after oily bath

May is a symbolic month for Poles, as it marks the beginning of the barbecue season. However, it seems like a certain stork also felt the BBQ spirit as it came into the care of an animal rehabilitation center in Koło, central Poland, fully covered in the marinade.



“It is known how the incident occurred. We suppose it fell into a large marinade dish left unprotected,” the center’s staff said.

They added that when the “patient” arrived, the smell of spices spread throughout all the rooms.

Bathed and “ungreased,” the bird needs a few more days to clean up its plumage. “As soon as it regains the ability to fly, it will be released,” the caretakers said.