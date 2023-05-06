Poland for EU sanctions on imports of Russian food products

Sadoś said the sanctions should be imposed immediately, especially in view of the EU's recent problems with Ukrainian grain.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Poland will demand sanctions on imports of Russian food products to the EU, Poland’s standing representative in Brussels told PAP on Saturday.

Andrzej Sadoś said Poland considered imports of Russian agricultural goods to the EU under the pretext of food security for “unacceptable,” and will demand sanctions on such imports.

Sadoś said the sanctions should be imposed immediately, especially in view of the EU’s recent problems with Ukrainian grain.

Until now the European Commission has refrained from sanctioning imports of Russian food products to EU markets, citing possible threats to the global food chain.