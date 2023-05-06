Sudan conflict’s parties to hold negotiation talks on Saturday

Sudan’s warring parties were set to meet on Saturday in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah for talks, Riyadh and Washington said, as international mediators pressed to end a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing abroad.



Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed the start of the “pre-negotiation talks” between the Sudanese army and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and urged both sides to actively engage and come to a ceasefire, a joint statement said.

Sudan’s Forces of Freedom and Change, a political grouping leading an internationally backed plan to transfer to civilian rule, also welcomed the Jeddah talks on Saturday.

The Jeddah initiative is the first serious attempt to end the fighting that has crippled the Sudanese government and endangered the country’s political transition following years of unrest and uprisings.

The conflict erupted on April 15 between the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF of commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a former militia leader known as Hemedti, following the collapse of an internationally-backed plan for a new transition with civilian parties.

Sudan’s armed forces said it sent a delegation to Jeddah on Friday evening as part of the American-Saudi initiative. The RSF did not immediately confirm its attendance, but both forces have said they will only discuss a humanitarian truce and not an end of the war.

Burhan’s special envoy, Dafallah Alhaj, said that the army will not sit down directly with any delegation the “rebellious” RSF might send.

Despite multiple ceasefire declarations, the fighting has shown no sign of abating.

However regional broadcasters said there was no exchange of gunfire in and around Khartoum in the early hours of Saturday.