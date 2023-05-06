Russia forcibly evicts Ukrainians from their homes: report

In Ukraine’s Starobelsk, Russians are forcibly evicting Ukrainian citizens who refused to accept a Russian identity document from their homes.



The occupiers raid the residents twice in their homes in an attempt to hand over the document, and if they refuse, they and their belongings are being removed from their homes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

After the eviction, they are directed to the so-called “filtration points”, and their apartments are given to Russian soldiers to live in.

The Ukrainian army relays that over the past day, the Russians have carried out eight rocket attacks and 49 airstrikes. Civilian infrastructure and private residential buildings have been damaged.

Moreover, the Kremlin’s forces continue to concentrate their main efforts on the offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Mariininka. There, Ukrainian defenders have repulsed 50 attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces Air Force has carried out ten air strikes on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment.