Europe will only exist if its nations survive: Polish PM

Only a nation-state, not a transnational federation, can be a reliable guarantor of freedom for its citizens, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in the Spanish daily El Mundo on Friday, pointing out that Europe’s existence depends on the persistence of its nations.

Recalling the legacy of Poland’s May 3 Constitution, the PM recalled that when Poland disappeared from the map of the world in the 18th century, its citizens lost their freedom and regained it only once Poland regained its independence.

“Europe will exist only if its nations survive. Only as a community of solidary nation-states that respect each other’s differences will the European Union retain the political and moral strength to confront the imperialism of Russia and its ‘red tsars’,” Prime Minister Morawiecki wrote.

Morawiecki also warned of “other upcoming challenges”.

“The balance of power in the world may change before our eyes. Especially in such turbulent times, we must consciously and responsibly shape our own future,” the PM noted.

He added that the legacy of the May 3 Constitution “must never be forgotten”. The document is indelible proof of a Polish identity, which is based on three foundations: law, freedom, and Christianity, he stressed.

Prime Minister Morawiecki’s article was written as part of the latest installment of the global project “Telling the World about Poland”. It is implemented by the New Media Institute with the support of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), the Polish National Foundation (PFN), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Polish Press Agency (PAP).