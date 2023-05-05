On our show, we’ve given you examples aplenty of just how ingenious Ukrainians can be at the front. We’ve seen them 3D-print ailerons for grenades dropped from drones, which turned out to be a real nightmare for the Russians. And so, today, we’ll be looking at them making a new type of bomb.
Military Mind 05.05
On our show, we’ve given you examples aplenty of just how ingenious Ukrainians can be at the front. We’ve seen them 3D-print ailerons for grenades dropped from drones, which turned out to be a real nightmare for the Russians. And so, today, we’ll be looking at them making a new type of bomb.