Poland hails EU deal on joint ammunition procurement for Ukraine

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland welcomes the Council of the European Union’s decision to spend EUR 1 billion on the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine, the Polish government spokesperson has said.

The Council of the European Union on Friday adopted an assistance measure worth EUR 1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) which allows member states to jointly procure 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and missiles for Ukraine from the European defence industry.

“We welcome the decision of the Council of the European Union,” Piotr Mueller said adding that Poland had taken steps to ensure that this measure was promptly adopted.

According to him, “the Polish defence sector may be one of the largest beneficiaries of the allocated funds.”

To be eligible for EPF reimbursement, procurement contracts or purchase orders will need to be concluded before September 30, 2023.