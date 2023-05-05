Polish, U.S. def mins discuss weapons’ order

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak at the Pentagon on Friday, for a meeting that is expected to take as its focus the signing of a cooperation deal regarding weapons orders.



Poland is to establish a service center for HIMARS rocket launchers in 2023, and is negotiating the details of an order for 500 more launchers, the Polish defense minister said on Thursday.

Mariusz Błaszczak said after talks with Lockheed Martin Corp management, that the HIMARS maker was ready to cooperate with Poland’s defense industry to increase production of the launchers.

He also announced that the first U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, ordered in 2019, would reach Poland in mid-May.

Talks between Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak and @SecDef 🇺🇸 Lloyd J. Austin are about to begin at the Pentagon. The topics will include 🇵🇱-🇺🇸 military cooperation, the security situation on #NATO's eastern flank and in Europe. pic.twitter.com/sNkO0JTOT6

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) May 5, 2023

In February the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland, including that of 18 HIMARS launchers.

Błaszczak also said U.S. Congress had approved the sale of an additional 500 launchers formounting on Polish Jelcz trucks.