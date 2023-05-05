U.N. requests looking into Sudan’s human rights abuses

A group of countries is set to request an urgent meeting by the U.N. human rights body on the Sudan crisis next week, a document seen by Reuters shows. Rights activists hope that the move will increase the level of scrutiny and examination of human rights violations committed by rival military factions.

The letter dated May 5 showed that Britain, the United States, Germany, and Norway are set to ask the council’s president to convene a meeting to examine the surge in violence in the country since April 15.

Diplomats told Reuters they had the backing of at least a third of the 47-member council, as required by its rules.

A U.N. spokesperson said the letter had not yet been received.

Human rights abuses in Sudan

The U.N. Human Rights Council, the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide, does not have legally binding powers, but its debates can spur investigations that feed evidence to national and international courts.

Last week, a group of over 90 non-governmental organizations wrote an open letter calling for the special session.

What remains to be determined is whether members will seek a formal probe into alleged human rights abuses there, which include the killings of hundreds of civilians and attacks on hospitals.

Approximately 550 people have died with nearly 5,000 wounded in the conflict so far.