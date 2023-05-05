Russian ambassador receives note of protest from Polish foreign ministry

Łukasz Jasina said that Sergey Andreev (pictured) was summoned to Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday where he was handed a note of protest regarding Russian politician, Pavel Astakhov's call for "the murder of the Polish ambassador."

Russia’s ambassador was summoned to Poland’s Ministry on Foreign Affairs on Friday and handed a note of protest, said a ministry spokesperson.

Łukasz Jasina said that Sergey Andreev was summoned to Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday where he was handed a note of protest regarding Russian politician, Pavel Astakhov’s call for “the murder of the Polish ambassador.”

On April 29, Warsaw authorities took over a Russian secondary school building which both Warsaw’s City Hall and the Polish government had said that, in accordance with a court ruling, had been illegally occupied by the Russian embassy in Poland and did not have diplomatic status.

On Sunday, a day after the incident, Pavel Astakhov, during a daily television programme hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, accused the Polish authorities of violating the Vienna Convention and made a reference to Poland’s ambassador to Russia.

He said that was waiting to hear “whether or not the Polish ambassador to Russia would be found floating in the Moscow River” after an incident in which Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev, during a visit to the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw last year, was doused in red paint by activists protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.