Polish MFA summons Russian ambassador

The Russian Ambassador to Poland was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in connection with Pavel Astakhov's statement, a Kremlin propagandist.



“On 5 May, Ambassador Sergey Andreev was summoned to the MFA. The representative of the Russian Federation was handed a note of protest regarding the statement by the Russian Federation’s former commissioner for children’s rights Pavel Astakhov calling for the murder of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Moscow,” the ministry wrote in its statement on the matter.

“The Polish side protested firmly against this situation and urged that criminal proceedings be instituted immediately and the perpetrator be punished without delay,” it appealed.

After Warsaw retook the building where the school run by the Russian Embassy was located last week, Astakhov said that since Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev was doused in red paint in Warsaw back in 2022, he had been “waiting to see whether or not one would find the Polish ambassador floating in the Moscow River.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the issue, saying that “all threats, especially from Russia, should be taken seriously.”

“Just as our ambassador in Kyiv, who remained as one of the few during those dramatic first few weeks [of the ongoing war], similarly, our ambassador in Moscow persists in very difficult realities and circumstances, but does not allow himself to be intimidated,” he pointed out.