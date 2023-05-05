LA commercial building in flames

A three-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building in Southeast Los Angeles on Friday, ABC reported.

More than 100 firefighters and dozens of fire engines could be seen on all sides of the massive complex. Smoke was reportedly visible from more than 15 kilometers (10 miles) away.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into what started the fire is underway.

The cause of the incident is unknown, ABC wrote.

“At this point, we do not know the start of the fire. It looks like it may have started around the loading dock, but what has caused it, we are not sure yet,” Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh, LA County Fire Captain, told FOX 11 Los Angeles.