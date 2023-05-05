Five countries will apply to the EC for further aid for farmers

Farmers in Poland, and in other eastern members of the EU, have complained that a glut of Ukrainian produce has depressed prices.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland is one of five “frontline” EU states that will apply to the European Commission (EC) for an increase in financial support for farmers suffering from problems caused by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural produce on their markets, the Polish agriculture minister said on Friday.

The five countries are Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Speaking after a meeting involving the five, Robert Telus said the appeal to the EC will concern the granting of aid from the general budget of the European Union, as money from the crisis fund of the Common Agricultural Policy has already been used.

Telus also said that the five countries will apply for an extension to the EC regulation on temporary preventive measures concerning imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine. This regulation is to apply until June 5, 2023.

“We have been promised that it will also apply after June 5,” Telus added.