Polish History Museum ‘biggest’ cultural investment says minister

Rafał Guz/PAP

A new museum dedicated to Poland’s history is the “biggest Polish cultural investment” now taking place, the government’s culture minister said on Friday.

Piotr Glinski was visiting the site of the Polish History Museum, which is under construction at the Warsaw Citadel, in the north of the capital.

“This is the biggest Polish museum, the biggest Polish cultural investment,” Glinski said in praise of the facility that will cover 45,000 sqm when completed.

He added that it will be built to 21st-century standards, and will also boast a children’s playground and a restaurant.

Glinski added that the museum’s construction was in its final stages, and its first, temporary exhibition will open in late September.