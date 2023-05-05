Violence engulfs northeastern state of India

Violence erupted in India’s northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday (May 4) following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups.



Police also clashed with some demonstrators as looting and arson occurred in parts of the remote state that borders Myanmar and at least 20 people, including two local lawmakers, were injured in clashes in recent days.

Tensions arose as the Meitei people, who live mostly in the main valley, were agitating to be granted scheduled tribe status. But the recognised tribes in Manipur opposed that status being extended to the Meitei, who are the largest single ethnic group in the state.

Authorities evacuated some 20,000 people to camps under army protection on Friday (May 5), as the state’s top police official told journalists the situation was improving, but not fully under control.