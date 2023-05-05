King Charles, Camilla arrive in Westminster for coronation rehearsals

Driven in a Bentley, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Westminster on Friday for coronation rehearsals ahead of the Saturday ceremony.



The historic day will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years.

A procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with viewing areas along the route will initiate the coronation events. The stands will be open to the public on a first-come first-served basis as of 06:00 BST. The procession will start at 10:20 BST moving along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, then down Whitehall and Parliament Street before winding at Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary to reach the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey.

At 11:00, King Charles will enter through the Great West Door and proceed through the nave until he reaches the central space in the abbey. It is there that the coronation consisting of five stages in the form of service will take place. It is scheduled to last a little under two hours.

In a departure from tradition, the members of the public will be inhibited to pledge their allegiance to the King during a part of the service organizers are calling the “chorus of millions”. Female clergy, in yet another deviation from tradition, will play a prominent role, and religious leaders from other faiths will have an active part.