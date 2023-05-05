Poland will always support Ukrainian says defence minister

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish defence minister, has said that Poland would “never cease” to support Ukraine.

Blaszczak, who is on an official visit to the United States, was speaking at a Polish Constitution Day celebration at the Polish embassy in Washington.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most active and vocal supporters, and has supplied its neighbour with a large quantity of weapons.

“Poland will never cease in its efforts to support Ukraine’s independence,” Blaszczak said.

Constitution Day commemorates Poland’s May 3, 1791, Constitution, he continued, which was inspired by the Poles’ yearning for freedom, and added that “today it is Ukraine which is fighting for its existence, sovereignty and freedom.”

US Assistant Secretary of State Doug Jones praised Poland for its support for Ukraine, calling it “a shining example.”

Daniel Hokanson, commander of the US National Guard, said Poland was a leader in ensuring security and protecting democracy in Europe.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, called Poland her country’s “number one ally.”

Blaszczak, who arrived in the US on Thursday, was also scheduled for talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

Constitution Day marks the passage of Poland’s first, and short-lived, constitution on May 3, 1791. The act, popularly known as the May 3 Constitution and considered to be one of the first modern constitutions in the world, was strongly opposed by Russia and some of the Polish nobility, whose privileges it severely restricted.