Austrian bank RBI triples profit in Russia in the first quarter

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the most exposed European bank left in Russia, said on Friday that its profit in the country more than tripled in the first quarter, partly due to higher interest income.

The European Central Bank has pressed RBI to unwind its highly profitable Russian business, people have told Reuters, and the Austrian bank says it has been working on a solution.

“The group will continue to progress potential transactions which would result in the sale or spin-off of Raiffeisenbank Russia,” RBI said as it released better-than-expected earnings.

In Russia, profit after tax was EUR 301 million (USD 332 mln), up from EUR 96 mln a year earlier.

The higher interest income came despite a 24 percent fall in loan volumes, RBI said. A stronger ruble also helped lift earnings.

Overall, the Russia business generated more than 40 percent of RBI’s in the quarter. Last year, it generated more than half.

RBI has been studying strategic options for the business since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year but has warned that its effort may take some time.

The Austrian bank has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union and is Russia’s 10th-largest bank by assets.

Even though its business there has contributed significantly to the group’s profit, because of sanctions what it earns in Russia stays with its subsidiary there.

The number of Raiffeisen staff in Russia rose in the quarter by 2.3 percent to 9,890, while customers dropped 13 percent to 3.2 mln.