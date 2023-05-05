Rock Rachon 04.05

Former Navy SEAL Team SIX commander Lt. Chuck Pfarrer joined TVP World’s Rock Rachon on Thursday to talk about the latest revelation concerning the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. The focus was also on the Russian ghostships that operated in the area of the explosion and the nitty-gritty of such an operation.



Lt. Pfarrer also spoke about the situation on the frontlines of Ukraine. This episode sheds light on why the Russians were most likely behind the Kremlin drone attacks and why that attack benefited them.