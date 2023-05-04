You are here
Home > News > Świątek cruises into Madrid Open final

Świątek cruises into Madrid Open final

Polish superstar Iga Świątek advanced to the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid after beating Veronika Kudermetova 6:1, 6:1. Now she will face Aryna Sabalenka.

The 21-year-old Polish athlete faced Kudermetova for the fourth time in her career and claimed her fourth victory.

Clinical ♦️@iga_swiatek will face Sabalenka in a rematch of their final from Stuttgart last month!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/WUp4NKP7Fz

— wta (@WTA) May 4, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, world number two Aryna Sabalenka brushed past Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1.

Świątek went to Spain fresh from defending her title in Stuttgart.

This is her second appearance in Madrid. Two years ago, she succumbed to then-world-ranking leader Ashleigh Barty 5:7, 4:6 in the third round. Last season, she missed the Spanish capital due to a shoulder injury.

