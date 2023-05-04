Świątek cruises into Madrid Open final

Polish superstar Iga Świątek advanced to the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid after beating Veronika Kudermetova 6:1, 6:1. Now she will face Aryna Sabalenka.

The 21-year-old Polish athlete faced Kudermetova for the fourth time in her career and claimed her fourth victory.

Clinical ♦️@iga_swiatek will face Sabalenka in a rematch of their final from Stuttgart last month!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/WUp4NKP7Fz

— wta (@WTA) May 4, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, world number two Aryna Sabalenka brushed past Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1.

Świątek went to Spain fresh from defending her title in Stuttgart.

This is her second appearance in Madrid. Two years ago, she succumbed to then-world-ranking leader Ashleigh Barty 5:7, 4:6 in the third round. Last season, she missed the Spanish capital due to a shoulder injury.