Warsaw cat finds Australian flying possum on balcony

A cat found an Australian flying mammal, a sugar glider, on the balcony of a flat in Warsaw’s Białołęka district. Appropriate services were called to the site, and took care of the gliding possum, the municipal police reported.

“The man that posted information about the mammal on social media, wanted to find its owner on his own. However, he did not expect that several people would come forward to claim the Australian mammal. Unsure of who the small animal really belonged to, he decided to ask the municipal police for help,” the police stated.

Lotopałanka: mały nadrzewny ssak potrafiący wykorzystywać lot ślizgowy. Występuje w Australii, Nowej Gwinei i… na Białołęce. Więcej: https://t.co/IPYsTfPQA9 pic.twitter.com/TIQtV4L9GD

— Straż Miejska m.st. Warszawy (@SMWarszawa) May 4, 2023

The appropriate services which arrived on the scene, handed over the mammal to an animal clinic.

“In order to avoid such situations, it is always a good idea to have a document certifying ownership of an exotic animal… For us, it is proof that someone owns the pet and it can be given back to them,” the municipal police emphasized.

Sugar gliders are small gliding possums with a nocturnal, arboreal lifestyle naturally found in Australia and New Zealand. These animals mastered the ability to glide flight. They live in small groups and feed mainly on insects.