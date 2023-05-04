Fan of the sequels or not – May the 4th Be With You!

Today marks the annual Star Wars Day! Fans of the franchise adopted the May 4th date as it sounds similar to the iconic catchphrase from the series. On this day, fans worldwide celebrate the characters, music, and culture the saga has produced since its inception in 1977.



Today, in a galaxy very, very close.. Star Wars fans from around the globe come together to celebrate this special day. It is filled with parades, games, movie marathons and all other kinds of otherworldly festivities for people of all ages.

May the Force be with you.

All these Star Wars movies, series, and more, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/oNESu6YhFS

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 4, 2023

Star Wars fans have always been known as one of the world’s most dedicated fanbases. Their enthusiasm for the franchise can be seen in everything they do, from collecting merchandise to cosplaying and building giant models.

So if you are a fan of Star Wars as well, may the fourth be with you!