Copycat wannabe of Serbian school shooter detained

A teenager planning an attack similar to the one carried out in Belgrade on Wednesday was detained in Bihać, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Thursday.

Serbia: teenage school shooter won’t be subject to criminal liability

see more

The region’s interior minister informed that the teenager had already been detained by the police. The ministry informed that he is over 18 years old.

“This boy who killed eight children is a king for me! I myself have been preparing something similar for an economic school in Bihaći for a long time. It will be an unforgettable massacre, I swear it to you on my own life. They all judged me and avoided me, so I will inflict real terror on them,” the detained teenager, from a city near the border with Croatia, wrote on his social media accounts.

The authorities of the school, which had been threatened by its former pupil in his post, assured the town’s residents that there was no reason to panic, as the relevant authorities had reacted in time.

Serbia massacre

Early on Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy shot dead eight fellow pupils and a security guard and wounded his teacher and six other students when he opened fire in his Belgrade classroom.

Serbian Police later reported that a seventh-grade student had been arrested in connection with the massacre.

In light of the Belgrad school shooting, Montenegro’s Education Minister Miomir Vojinović announced that lessons on prevention of school violence would be held in primary and secondary schools on Friday. “We need to reduce school violence to a minimum,” the politician pointed out.