Latvia celebrates 33 years of independence

Various events are being held throughout Latvia to celebrate the anniversary of the country’s Supreme Council passing the law “On the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Latvia” on May 4, 1990. On that day, the country declared independence from the Soviet Union.

The celebration began at 9 a.m. (6 GMT) with a service celebrated in Alūksne Evangelical Lutheran Church. Alūksne is located in northeastern Latvia, close to the border with Estonia and Russia.

Since 2012, it has become tradition that a different Latvian city hosts the celebrations.

Šodien Alūksnē svinam Latvijas Republikas Neatkarības atjaunošanas gadadienu. Noliekot ziedus pie Mātes tēla pieminekļa, godinājām visus🇱🇻karavīrus, kas atdeva dzīvības par brīvu 🇱🇻, bet dievkalpojumā aizlūdzām par mūsu valsti un karavīriem, kas šodien stāv sardzē par Latviju. pic.twitter.com/6gAbaxG8HT

— Ināra Mūrniece (@IMurniece) May 4, 2023

The service was followed by a parade of units and equipment of the Latvian and foreign armed forces, the State Border Guard, the State Fire and Rescue Service, the State Police and others, which took place at the Alūksnes New Castle, in the presence of President Egils Levits.

Latvijas Republikas Neatkarības atjaunošanas 33. gadadienā Valsts prezidents Egils Levits piedalījās valsts svētkiem veltītajā @Latvijas_armija un ārvalstu bruņoto spēku, @VRS_gov_lv, @ugunsdzeseji, @Valsts_policija un @Jaunsardze vienību un tehnikas parādē @aluksnesnovads. pic.twitter.com/VvHZlRIeT1

— Valsts prezidenta kanceleja (@Rigas_pils) May 4, 2023

Latvia to provide Ukraine with Stinger anti aircraft systems

Latvia has responded to Ukraine’s requests and decided to provide all its Stinger anti aircraft systems to the country battling the Russian…

see more

“Freedom is not a given, nor is it something guaranteed: it must be won anew, which is proven by Ukraine’s dedicated fight against a brutal and inhuman aggressor [Russia], which has lasted for over a year now,” Ināra Mūrniece, Latvia’s Minister of Defense, said during the parade. Mūrniece announced that Latvia will continue providing assistance to Ukraine and will boost its own defense spending.

The parade was followed by a ceremony back at the capital, where President Levits handed out state awards.

Uzrunājot 🇱🇻 valsts augstāko apbalvojumu saņēmējus, Valsts prezidents Egils Levits: “Jūsu vārdi un izcilais devums ir nozīmīga daļa Latvijas valsts jaunāko laiku vēsturē. Jūsu darbs ir stiprinājis neatkarīgu, demokrātisku, tiesisku, latvisku Latviju.”

🔗 https://t.co/3xtd2MJmVn pic.twitter.com/PCmvNNGzgk

— Valsts prezidenta kanceleja (@Rigas_pils) May 4, 2023

Some Polish officials were among those who received Latvian state awards, including the Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabloński, presidential adviser and former head of the National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch and diplomat and former head of the presidential International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch.