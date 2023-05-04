School shooting in Pakistan leaves at least eight dead

At least eight teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, in apparent retaliation to an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot dead, Geo TV reported.

Both incidents took place on Thursday in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel said.

Sad news:— 8 teachers martyred in a mass shooting in a school in Parachinar city of Pakistan's KPK region.

In recent months, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its… pic.twitter.com/PpLeC5H40p

According to Geo TV, the motive behind the killings remained unclear, and the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shi’ite Muslim minority.

The tribal district contains a majority Shi’ite population who are often attacked by Sunni militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement.

Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.