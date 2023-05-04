British animals geared for King Charles’ coronation

Zookeepers at two British zoos decorated their animal enclosures in red, white, and blue bunting ahead of King Charles’ coronation this Saturday.

American royal super fan makes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ coronation pilgrimage

see more

Footage from London and Whipsnade zoos shows animals from gorillas to meerkats admiring the new decorations in their enclosures.

Both zoos are part of the international conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London), whose work has been supported by the royal family since 1826.

“ZSL’s role is to develop solutions that help people and wildlife live better together, whilst driving the recovery of species and habitats,” the organization’s official website states.

King Charles will be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony expected not to be lacking in pomp, pageantry, and solemn religious significance.

𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠: Household Division Marches for King Charles' Coronation Procession

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) April 29, 2023

He became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.