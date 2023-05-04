Pakistan’s FM arrives in India to attend regional meeting

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in the Indian state of Goa to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in what is the first visit by a top Pakistani government official to India in nearly a decade.

Pakistani FM was greeted by Indian officials at the airport ahead of a Foreign Ministers meeting with members of the SCO. Bhutto-Zardari’s two-day trip marked the first visit to India by a top Pakistani since then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in in 2014.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors have been fraught for years and they have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security, and defense organization. It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60 pct of the area of Eurasia, and 40 pct of the world’s population.

Its combined GDP is around 20 pct of the global GDP. Apart from India and Pakistan its members include Russia, China,￼ Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.