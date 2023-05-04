Israeli protesters warn of ‘domino effect’ of law reforms

A nationwide protest “day of equality” was launched in Israel to demonstrate against the government’s planned judicial overhaul and other policies. In Tel Aviv, Israel’s financial and commercial center, protesters toppled a huge installation of dominoes to warn against what they describe as a financial “domino effect.”

Israelis continue to protest against suspended judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv to protest against the Israeli government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary…

“These domino bricks represent what will happen: The hi-tech will move out because there is no democracy ecosystem for the hi-tech and then, the same like to bricks here, things will start to fall,” startup company CEO Yair Adato said during the protest.

Other protesters, including “Handmaids” dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets, staged a protest in front of Tel Aviv’s Rabbinical Courts to demonstrate against what they say are discriminating government policiesand call to protect and improve women’s rights.

“We’re afraid that with the new regime and with the new laws that are going to be applied, the women’s situation is going to be worse and this is why we’re here today. We don’t want Israel to become Iran,” said protester Mirla Gal.

State support for ultra-Orthodox institutions and communities, as well as exemptions from military service have long been an irritant to many Israelis. The rabbinical courts have authority over many marital issues, and critics say they tend to rule according to old-dated religious laws and standards, usually favoring men over women.

Protesters point out that for much of the last 14 years, two ultra-Orthodox parties provided support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, effectively preventing any change.

In Jerusalem, demonstrations were held outside Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s residence where negotiations are underway between Netanyahu’s coalition and opposition lawmakers in order to agree juridical reform.

Outside of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, protesters staged a bloody scene with fake bodies scattered on the ground, to protest what they see as his inability to curve growing crime across the country.

Hundreds more protests are expected to be held across the country throughout the day, after the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, resumed its activity on April 30.