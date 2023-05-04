Russian cosmonauts relocate airlock experiment on ISS

On Wednesday, two Russian cosmonauts ventured outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk to relocate hardware from the Rassvet module to the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

During a six-hour excursion, engineers Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos ventured outside the Poisk module, to help transfer and install an airlock to Nauka and deploy a radiator to provide module cooling.

According to Nasa, the airlock and the radiator attached to Rassvet were launched on the space shuttle Atlantis STS-132 in May 2010.

The radiator and the airlock will be robotically transferred by ESA’s (European Space Agency) robotic arm – operated by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev inside the orbital complex – on Nauka.

Another spacewalk by Prokopyev and Petelin is scheduled for May 12 when they plan to deploy a radiator on Nauka and connect mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic lines. It will be the fifth and sixth spacewalk for Prokopyev and the third and fourth for Petelin, Nasa said on its website.