Business Arena 03.05

Pension reform pushed through by French President Emmanul Macron might see a reversal. The Fed has further increased interest rates marking the fastest hike in four decades and causing more nervousness in the markets. Oil prices drop as fears of recession sets in for the U.S and China, the world’s two biggest economies. Learn about these topics and more on Wednesday’s edition of Business Arena.

TVP World’s very own Konrad Gorliński spoke with Łukasz Grabowski, a director of the export department in the Polish Trade and Investment Agency, during the European Economic Congress in the Polish city of Katowice on this edition of Business Arena.