Świątek advances to semifinals in Madrid

Poland’s Iga Świątek advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid following her victory against Croatia’s Petra Martić 6:0, 6:3. Her next opponent will be Russian Veronika Kudermetova.



The 21-year-old Polish athlete went to Madrid fresh from defending her title in Stuttgart.

She faced Martić, 10 years her senior, for the second time in her career and claimed her second victory. This time she needed just one hour and nine minutes.