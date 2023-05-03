Search for remains of U.S. WWII pilots underway in Poland

The first stage of the search for the remains of American pilots killed during World War II has been completed near Goleniów, northwest Poland. Both Polish and American researchers have been involved in the work.



Researchers from the Pomeranian Medical University, together with partners from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), were searching for the remains of two American pilots.

They say they want to find them to commemorate the war victims with dignity.

The pilots were killed in the area in 1944. Research and analysis of documents and witness accounts among others, have indicated that their graves may be located in the village of Święta.

Both Polish and American researchers are involved in the work, Photos: PAP/Marcin Bielecki