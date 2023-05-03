A beacon for following generations: PM Morawiecki on May 3 Constitution

The Constitution of May 3 was a lighthouse for the following generations, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told TVP World on the occasion of the 232nd anniversary of the May 3 Constitution.



Poland celebrates 232nd anniversary of the Constitution of May 3

“It was a joint effort of Polish and Lithuanian elites,” he said, adding that “our mistake back then was not inviting Ukrainian into this ‘party’, so to say.”

Morawiecki praised the Constitution for its modernity at the time, calling Poland and Lithuania “cradles of democracy.” At the same time, pointing out how nowadays many in the West forget that it was these two countries that initiated democratic reforms on the european continent.

📺PM @MorawieckiM gave an interview for @TVPWorld_com on the occasion of the 3 May Constitution Day. Main topics: history, Polish-Ukrainian relations and Poland's position on the international arena. pic.twitter.com/DMisxIcbFn

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) May 3, 2023

The Prime Minister called the Constitution of May 3 “a lighthouse for the following generations fighting for independence” and expressed his great pride with it.

Watch the whole exclusive interview with the head of the Polish government above.