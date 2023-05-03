Germany has faced substantial criticism over its stance towards Ukraine. The country’s initial reluctance to supply heavy weapons and the former’s involvement in joint projects with Moscow tend to attract the ire of commentators, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.
Eastern Express 03.05
Germany has faced substantial criticism over its stance towards Ukraine. The country’s initial reluctance to supply heavy weapons and the former’s involvement in joint projects with Moscow tend to attract the ire of commentators, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.