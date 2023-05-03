Serbia: teenage school shooter won’t be subject to criminal liability

The perpetrator of the Belgrade school shooting will not be subject to criminal liability as he was under 14 at the time of the crime, the Serbian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.



Serbia’s legislation stipulates criminal liability for people who are at least 14 years old. The teenage perpetrator who killed nine people in the Serbian capital on Wednesday morning will not turn 14 until July 30, 2023.

“Serbia is unified in sorrow which is so big that we don’t remember any greater. When we are unified in sorrow we have to look for causes and responsibility of all of us. To look for solutions so something like this, no matter how unpredictable and unexpected it is, never happens again,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said.

He also announced that the perpetrator will be placed in a psychiatric facility, adding that the teenager’s mother had also been detained.

The prosecutor’s office also decided to detain the shooter’s father for 48 hours on suspicion of committing a “serious crime against general security.” Earlier, police reported that the father and his son had practiced shooting together.

Moreover, the teenager used a gun belonging to his father during the attack.