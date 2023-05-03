Digital transformation is our priority: TVP head

We have made digital transformation our priority, TVP President Mateusz Matyszkowicz said in his address to the participants of the ongoing EBU Media Summit, co-hosted by TVP World, which began in Warsaw on Wednesday.



TVP World co-hosts EBU Media Summit

“Bringing the international audiovisual sector together has become one of our priorities in recent years,” Matyszkowicz said, adding that “this is the first time since years when TVP organized one of the most important annual EBU conferences.”

“Polish television has been focused on growth. Firstly, we have made digital transformation our priority. Last year, we launched a brand new on-demand platform and began releasing flagship programs on a digital-first basis,” he said.

“We continue to increase our investment in content, focusing on formats tailored to the needs of all audiences,” he pointed out, emphasizing how the Polish public television TVP is the country’s biggest audiovisual producer.

“We want to increase the volume of fresh quality content, especially when it comes to film and drama,” Matyszkowicz announced.

He also praised TVP World for reaching foreign audiences and presenting the world with the central and eastern European take on the most important global affairs.

Matyszkowicz also made mention of Belsat TV, a TVP subsidiary.

“Belsat has remained the only independent source of information available to Belarusians. Despite the oppressive media laws… it continues to operate without censorship and promote Belarusian language, culture and distinctive national identity,” he said.

TVP World is a co-host of the ongoing EBU Media Summit, which began in Warsaw on Wednesday. The two-day event, with the participation of renowned panelists and speakers, is devoted to challenges lying ahead for the media universe.

Keynote speakers and panelists include EBU Deputy Director General Jean Philip De Tender, Director General at LRT Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė and Media Universe Cartographer Evan Shapiro.