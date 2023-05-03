Nazi antique shops

After the end of the war in 1945 Nazi art historians occupied important positions in German and Austrian museums. They would run profitable businesses. They were selling works of art from the collections of Herman Göring or Albert Speer as late as in the 1960s.

Between 1933 and 1945 the Germans stole at least 600,000 valuable works of art belonging to collectors of Jewish and other origin. Many art historians and art dealers participated in this practice. Today, researchers are uncovering the Nazi past of famous, and often highly regarded antiquarians living in the so-called “German-speaking square”, i.e.: Austria, Lichtenstein, Germany and Switzerland. They are also investigating dark secrets of marchands form the post-war period. The main issues are the trade in works of art of controversial provenance, the hiding of stolen objects and the concealment of WWII trade documents.

The following examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

Adolf Weinmüller’s career

Born in 1886 in Faistenhaar, Upper Bavaria, Adolf Weinmüller was a forester by profession but since 1921 he also ran a small antique shop. He joined the NSDAP in 1931. After Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, Weinmüller began to advance rapidly – he headed the Association of the Bund Deutscher Kunst- und Antiquitätenhändler e. V. (German Antiquarians and Art Dealers). This association was part of the Reichskammer der bildenden Künste (Reich Chamber of Fine Arts), one of the seven chambers, including music, theatre, writing, press, radio and film which made up the Reichskulturkammer (Reich Chamber of Culture). It was led by the Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda – Joseph Goebbels.

In 1934, only a year later, Weinmüller helped draft the “Act on the profession of auctioneer”, thanks to which it was possible to quickly eliminate Jews from the profession and lead to the closure of their auction houses.

In 1936, the Adolf Weinmüller Art Auction House was established, which soon became the largest salon of this type in the Third Reich. In 1938, after the pogrom of Jews known as the Night of Broken Glass, all Jewish galleries, antique shops and auction houses were closed in the Third Reich, and of course their property was taken over. Weinmüller took control of Samuel Kende’s auction house in Vienna and hired Franz Kieslinger, an expert at the world’s oldest Dorotheum Auction House, and at the same time a member of the NSDAP, a close associate of Kajetan (Kai) Mühlmann.

He is also worth mentioning by the way, because in the Nazi system of power it was not just anyone. During the war, Mühlmann in the rank of SS-Standartenführer was secretary of state and head of the Main Department of Science and Education of the Government of the General Government, but also the head of an organization called “Dienststelle Mühlmann” (“Mühlmann’s office”). He is responsible for looting and transporting works of art from occupied Poland.

By Małgorzata Borkowska

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki