Solidary Poland changes name amid sovereignty concerns says leader

Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior member of the ruling United Right coalition, has said that the party is changing its name to ‘Sovereign Poland’ amid the sovereignty risks posed by the EU.

Ziobro made the announcement at a policy congress held by his party on Wednesday, May 3, Poland’s Constitution Day.

“We are establishing Sovereign Poland to clearly say a strong ‘No’ to those who aim to take away our sovereignty, and thus – our independence,” he said.

Ziobro added “by no coincidence the party’s convention is held on the anniversary of the adoption of the May 3 Constitution by Poland.

“It was our ancestors who made attempts to repair the Republic of Poland centuries ago, to repair Polish sovereignty,” he said.

Ziobro further argued that “Poland’s sovereignty is most threatened since the fall of communism.”

“We are dealing with two dangerous processes at the same time – on the one hand, Russia is waging a bloody aggressive war with our neighbour, this war may also directly threaten us,” he said.

“On the other hand, left-wing fanatics in Western Europe are pushing the project of changing the EU into a federal state under German leadership,” Ziobro warned.

Last week, while announcing the plan to change his party’s name he elaborated on this: “Everything has been focused around sovereignty since the German government, in its official documents, indicated that their goal is the establishment of a single European state, that is, the liquidation of nation states.”

“We absolutely do not agree to this, because it means great risks for Poland, depriving us, above all, of democracy, namely the ability to decide for ourselves,” Ziobro said then.

He also argued that the name Sovereign Poland is to show that “we do not succumb to the blackmailers from the European Union – not only in the matter of the judiciary, but in every matter that concerns Polish interests.”