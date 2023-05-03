Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack

A top Ukrainian official has strongly denied that Ukraine was involved in a reported drone attack on the Kremlin. The official said such actions would not help Ukraine and would only cause Russia to take more aggressive steps.



Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told the media that the accusations of Ukraine’s involvement and the arrest of supposed Ukrainian plotters might mean that Moscow is getting ready for a large-scale attack against Ukraine soon.

“Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We don’t attack the Kremlin because it doesn’t help us in any military way,” Podolyak said. “In my opinion, the so-called ‘reports about an attack on the Kremlin’ and the alleged capture of Ukrainian plotters in Crimea clearly suggest that Russia is preparing for a big terrorist act in the coming days,” he added.

On Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of trying to kill Vladimir Putin in a failed drone attack on the Kremlin. This is the most shocking claim made by Russia against Ukraine since it invaded its neighbor over 14 months ago.

The Kremlin said that two drones had tried to target Putin’s home inside the walled Kremlin area but were stopped by electronic defenses.

Russia hinted that this alleged event might be used to justify further fighting with Ukraine. “Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. Due to the quick actions of military and special services, and the use of radar systems, the devices were stopped,” the Kremlin stated.

A video shared by a Telegram channel connected to Russian law enforcement showed a flying object getting close to the Kremlin Senate building and exploding just before reaching it.

The regime administration noted that drone parts were found within the Kremlin area but no one was hurt nor any damage was caused. The Russian RIA news agency reported that Putin was not in the Kremlin during the alleged attack, as he was at his residence outside Moscow.

Victory Day on May 9, which remembers the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, will still be celebrated with a big military parade on Red Square despite the reported attack. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has banned unauthorized drone flights in the city.