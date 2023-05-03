Ukraine to launch counteroffensive soon: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday his country would launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces soon, and that he was sure the West would supply Kyiv with modern warplanes afterwards.



Counteroffensive to start despite no Western aircraft: Zelenskyy

Speaking at a news conference in Finland, NATO’s newest member, the President said that one of the reasons he had traveled to Helsinki was that Kyiv wanted to become a fully-fledged member of the military alliance.

The Ukrainian president cited prior examples of battlefield successes that were followed by Ukraine being granted new types of military aid.

“This is why I am sure we will soon have aircraft. Because we will soon conduct an offensive, and after it, I am sure we will be given planes. I would rather it was the other way round, as it would be easier for us, but it is like it is, and we are grateful for everything,” he said.

“We need them. Really need them,” Zelenskyy said, referring to aircraft supplies from Western allies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki. pic.twitter.com/SpOGpDF9Mt

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 3, 2023

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said that Finland could not donate its U.S.-made Hornets fighters because they were old and few other countries in Europe had similar models, so it would not make sense to build up a service chain.

“But we like your aircraft, just so you know Mr President,” Zelenskyy quipped.