Budget airline Wizz Air expands service from Warsaw

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air says it plans to expand its network of destinations and increase its fleet in the Polish capital.

On Tuesday, the airline announced that it will add a new aircraft to the ones based in Warsaw to increase the frequency of flights on 13 routes from Chopin Airport.

The carrier also said that it will launch a new connection to Agadir in Morocco on October 31, which will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“With another aircraft at the base in Warsaw, the fleet will consist of 11 machines. This will increase the number of routes from the capital to 58, including the the connection to Agadir,” Wizz Air said in a statement.

“The additional capacity will allow an increase in the frequency of flights from the base to Alicante, Barcelona, Basel, Brussels Charleroi, Copenhagen, Eindhoven, Malaga, Milan Bergamo, Nice, Oslo Sandefjord Torp, Rome, Tenerife and Valencia,” it added.

Wizz Air began operating in Warsaw in August 2004. It currently offers 173 routes to 27 countries from 10 airports in Poland, including 57 routes from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. The carrier has a fleet of 152 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.