At least 109 dead in Rwanda following torrential rainfall: gov’t official

At least 109 people have been killed in western Rwanda after heavy rains triggered flooding, with others wounded and trapped in their houses, a senior government official said on Wednesday.



“It rained heavily all night, causing immense suffering in the districts of Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi,” Habitegeko François, Governor of the Western Province, told Reuters.

U.K. Interior Minister visits Rwanda to discuss controversial deportation plan

U.K. Interior Minister Suella Braverman has traveled to Rwanda to discuss a proposed deal which would see migrants who arrive in the U.K. without…

see more

“We have lost many lives and families. Around 55 people have died, not to mention the wounded and those trapped under their houses. We are trying to rescue as many people as possible.”

VIDEO

Imvura nyinshi yaraye iguye yatumye umugezi wa Sebeya mu Karere Rubavu wuzura ugera mu nzu z'abaturage ndetse urenga n'umuhanda.#RBAAmakuru pic.twitter.com/StL5gSd3Zx

— Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) May 3, 2023

The state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency posted a video clip on its Twitter account showing muddy water running along a road and houses the fast-moving water had destroyed.